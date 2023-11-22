The amount of fines almost tripled compared to the same month in 2022 and the protests even reached television

November 22, 2023

Speed ​​cameras have been the protagonists of many news lately. Let’s remember the events in Cadoneghe where a speed camera and everything related was exploded legal scandal that revolved around him, the speed camera destroyed in Tribano and now a speed camera that has “printed” more than 1 million euros in fines in the month of September 2023 alone.

We’re talking about the speed camera Seventh Torinese – located on the SS11 on the border with Castiglione – which, in September 2022, he had fined for 368 thousand eurospractically three times less than the staggering sum generated in the same month, but in 2023.

Flurry of fines



It is worth pointing out that the speed camera has issued fines in rapid succession practically throughout the summer: in economic terms in August 678 thousand eurosin July 349 thousand eurosin June 330 thousand euros and in May 416 mila. Important figures but far from the million euros of September 2023. We are talking about absolute and verified figures – underlines the newspaper La Voce – which have not necessarily been collected by the municipality.

It was a real massacre of fines, of 10 thousand high fines from the new speed camera some citizens have taken dozens of them, not to mention the Royal Cross of Venaria who claims to have taken 80.

The protest also reached television, on Rete 4, a Forehand and backhand. In this television program the citizens, including the Royal Cross of Venaria, protest against the speed camera and the absurd amount of fines it has issued, while Globoconsumatori is dealing with the citizens’ appeals.

Source: The Voice