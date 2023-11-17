Russia’s Justice Ministry said on Friday it had filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to define the “international public LGBT movement” as “extremist,” a term whose precise meaning is unclear. The Court is expected to hear the case on November 30.

The ministry did not specify what the expression “international LGBT public movement” refers to, nor what it would mean to classify it as “extremist”. The Russian government has previously used the label to prosecute human rights organizations, independent media and political opponents, including three of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny’s lawyers. The Justice Ministry said the lawsuit was filed after authorities identified “signs and manifestations of an extremist nature” in the activities of the LGBTQ+ movement in Russia, including “incitement to social and religious discord.”

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of steps taken by the Russian government to crack down on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community since President Vladimir Putin made the defense of so-called “traditional values” one of the most important aspects of his policy. For example, this summer the Russian parliament passed a law banning gender reassignment surgeries and changing names and genders on documents.