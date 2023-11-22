In China in recent years, thousands of mosques have been closed or demolished by the government, according to a report by the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW). China is officially an atheist country, but in theory freedom of religion should be guaranteed. According to the report, since 2016 the Chinese government has been conducting a “sinicization” campaign, i.e. the forced spread of Chinese culture, in the northwestern regions of the country inhabited by predominantly Muslim populations, and in general is trying to exercise constant control greater on the exercise of religious functions, not only Islamic.

Officially the government claims to be conducting a “consolidation” campaign for the mosques: in many population centers all the mosques except one are closed. The others are often reopened as cultural centers or work spaces. In many other cases the more markedly Islamic decorations and architectural elements of mosques, such as domes and minarets, have been replaced with more typically Chinese ones, such as pagodas. The report is unable to provide precise numbers, but cites a study according to which a third of mosques in the Ningxia region would have been closed from 2020 to today.

There are 20 million Muslim people in China, mainly in the northwestern regions. Among these are the Uighurs of Xinjiang, against whom according to some reports the Chinese government has been carrying out abuses and violence for years that some, including the US government, have classified as genocide. The Human Rights Watch report focuses on the other large group of Muslims in China, the Hui, who are not ethnically distinct from the majority of Chinese and live predominantly in the Gansu and Ningxia regions.