The most surprising news of the government reshuffle in the United Kingdom decided by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was the position of Foreign Minister assigned to former Prime Minister David Cameron. Cameron is 57 years old and has not had a political role for seven: he resigned in 2016 after the outcome of the referendum on Brexit, which he called with a very risky and contested political decision.

Since then, while remaining a member of the Conservatives, Cameron had distanced himself from active roles and from the party, effectively only acting as a lobbyist. That is, he had represented private companies, pleading their cause and interests to the political world. On various occasions his new business had been subject to criticism and in one case, that of the financial services company Greensill Capital, it had led him to be involved in a major scandal linked to the bankruptcy of the company, but without legal consequences.

In recent times there had been no signs of Cameron’s rapprochement with the party, at least publicly. The former British prime minister, in office from May 2010 to July 2016, had very limited his public interventions, and in his latest interviews he had also criticized two decisions of Sunak’s government: the cancellation of the high-speed train project between Birmingham and Manchester and the reduction of funds allocated to international aid.

His return with an active and prominent role in Sunak’s Conservative government is also surprising due to the apparent distance between Cameron and the current party ruling class which has moved decisively to the right in recent years. In this sense, Cameron’s appointment was interpreted as a concession by Sunak to the moderate wing of the party.

During the period in which he was prime minister Cameron had launched some reforms with the declared aim of increasing the transparency of government action, including in this project an attempt to regulate lobbyists, with the creation of an official register. However, two years after his resignation as Prime Minister Cameron began an intense consultancy activity with private companies, often internationally.

He was not the first to do so among former prime ministers of the United Kingdom: in this field Tony Blair is often referred to as the precursor. After the end of his career as prime minister, Blair, still relatively young, maintained a rather active political life at an international level. He became for a period special envoy of the Quartet for the Middle East, a group made up of the UN, the European Union, the United States and Russia committed to finding a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (unsuccessfully). He then became a consultant and collaborator of numerous international companies and prestigious universities.

“Lobby” is an English term which in turn derives from the Latin word meaning “loggia”, “tribune”: it was originally used in the nineteenth century to indicate the House of Commons, one of the two assemblies that make up the British parliament, the place where the deputies met the public and, in particular, the representatives of the various interest groups. The people who waited for MPs in the lobby to talk to them were therefore in time called lobbyists. Today the word “lobby” means “pressure group”: it generically indicates a group of people who try to exercise their influence on political and administrative power to defend an interest.

Specifically, there are companies and professional figures that deal directly and specifically with lobbying activities, “on commission”: a company interested in the approval of a certain law, in short, can stipulate a contract with a specialized company or person because these put pressure on politicians for a certain issue.

Cameron has used his skills and considerable international knowledge to perform at a high level in this role. Since 2018 he became a special advisor to the financial company Greensill Capital, also carrying out intermediation to try to involve members of the Saudi Arabian government. In 2021, following the bankruptcy of the financial company, the Financial Times and the Sunday Times accused Cameron of having tried to convince Rishi Sunak, at the time Chancellor of the Exchequer (the equivalent of the Finance Minister), to obtain Greensill maximum possible allocation of government-backed loans under a corporate financing mechanism established during the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened a commission of inquiry from which Cameron emerged without legal consequences.

A second investigation instead concerned his consultancy and lobbying work for the US biotechnology company Illumina. Cameron was accused of not registering in the register of lobbyists created by his own government, but was later cleared of all charges: the commission found that the 2019 contract was an extension of a previous one and therefore not subject to declaration.

More recently, in September 2023, his involvement in promoting and seeking funds to finance the Port City Colombo project, the construction of a special economic zone and financial hub in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, sparked controversy. Although Cameron denied having spoken to members of the Chinese government, this project is a fundamental part of the Silk Road, the major infrastructure project wanted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to China’s plans (which assumed almost total control of the project following Sri Lanka’s economic problems), Colombo should become a financial center capable of competing with Singapore and Dubai.

Cameron was also an advisor and lobbyist for the financial company First Data and the software and data analysis company Afiniti, both US-based. He is a member of a committee at the London School of Economics, a professor of international politics at New York University in Abu Dhabi and a member of the Washington Speaker Bureau of the US media company Omnicom.

His collaborations following his resignation, but also some past foreign policy choices (such as the attempted rapprochement with China and partially with Russia) were defined as “problematic” by many opposition figures on the occasion of his appointment as Foreign Minister .