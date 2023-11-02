Several attacks in recent days, several of which ended in the death of two people. The first in the province of Zamora, where a pack of mastiffs ended the life of a 27-year-old girl, and the second in Murcia, caused the death of a 96-year-old woman.

Luis Fernando Durán, journalist and collaborator of the program presented by Susana Griso, reports that in the last of the attacks the dogs were not well guarded, nor did they have the vaccinations they should have, nor did they have the mandatory chip implanted. The journalist assures that “it cannot be understood that a dog of a potentially dangerous breed is in that situation.”

“Not even a muzzle”

In the town of Alguazas, in Murcia, they have declared two days of official mourning for the death of their 96-year-old neighbor after the attack by two dogs. The Mayor of the municipality, José Gabriel, declares that “it has been an act of irresponsibility, many times the owners of the animals are not aware of the enormous irresponsibility they commit if they do not comply with the rules regarding animal ownership and welfare.”

It is suspected that there could be dog breeding

A disciplinary file has been opened for the six infractions committed and the City Council is also trying to seize the other 2 dogs that remain in the possession of the owners of the other 2 that attacked and caused injuries that caused the death of Josefa Bravo.

“They did not have a license to have dangerous dogs”

Regarding the fact that the owners of the dogs could dedicate themselves to raising them, José Gabriel states that there may be indications but the City Council is unaware of the veracity of this.

The mayor points out that the lack of the necessary license to be able to have certain breeds of dogs would be the most serious irregularity and that this would prevent the animals from being registered or having the required insurance.

Dangerousness based on the characteristics of the animal, not the breed

Carlos Rodríguez, veterinarian and companion of this house, assures that in the world of potentially dangerous dog breeds there are many crossbreeds. These crossings would be outside the first point of the law that regulates their ownership and situation, but the second section of the law would include the danger of these crossings. Depending on the dog’s attributes such as musculature, build, coat length, jaw, etc.

“A series of ordinances must be followed”

Carlos also states that the owners of such animals must comply with what is established. When taking the dog out of the home, a muzzle must be placed on the dog, the animals must be leashed, etc.

Carlos Rodríguez: “We must be stricter with controls”

The veterinarian also alleges that the current law, from 2002, may be somewhat old and suggests an update and also that the authorities carry out a greater number of controls to guarantee compliance with the regulations and avoid incidents such as those that have occurred. produced recently.

Carlos states that “if animals are treated well and educated well, there are no breeds.” He also recommends carrying out good work of “socializing, educating and receiving appropriate advice.”

