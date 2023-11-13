In Poland, the parties that were in opposition to Law and Justice and which won the parliamentary elections in October have elected the new president of the Chamber: Szymon Hołownia, a 47-year-old former journalist and television presenter, among the leaders of the centrist Third Way party. Hołownia was voted for by all parties except Law and Justice, the far-right party that dominated Polish politics from 2015 until the last elections.

His election was the first concrete proof of the willingness of the parties that until now were in opposition to try to govern together. “After this vote, no one can doubt that in this parliament there is a majority ready to govern,” Hołownia said. In recent days, President Andrzej Duda had given the mandate to form a government to the outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, with a decision much criticized by the opposition: in the next few days, barring huge surprises, Morawiecki will hand the mandate back to Duda, who at that point should give it to Donald Tusk, leader of the main opposition party, Civic Coalition.