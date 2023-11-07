On Monday evening the President of the Polish Republic Andrzej Duda instructed the outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to form a new government, even if the right that has governed in recent years in Poland no longer has the majority of votes after the defeat in the last elections. Donald Tusk, the opposition leader who won the elections, former prime minister from 2007 to 2014, will therefore have to wait a few weeks before having the opportunity to form the new government.

Morawiecki is the leader of the Law and Justice party, which was still the first party in the elections, but with a decisive drop in votes compared to the past: the 35.4 percent obtained does not allow him to form a majority even by agreeing with another far-right party, Konfederacja.

The opposition electoral alliance, the Civic Coalition, had obtained 30.7 percent of the votes: it is made up of the Civic Platform, Tusk’s centre-right party, a series of other centrist parties and an environmentalist formation. Already during the electoral campaign, the Civic Coalition had announced a probable alliance with the left-wing coalition (8.6 percent of the votes), in turn made up of the New Left, Sinistra Insieme and other parties.

The third component of what could be a majority led by Tusk would be Third Way, which includes the centrist Poland 2050 party, founded by TV host Szymon Hołownia, and a centre-right party that historically represents farmers: together they achieved the most surprising result, reaching 14.4 percent of the votes.

In total, therefore, the oppositions have 248 seats with a good margin on the 231 needed for a majority in the Chamber.

After consultations with the parties, the President of the Republic Duda explained that he wanted to follow the parliamentary tradition according to which the opportunity to form a government should be given to the party with the most votes, therefore Law and Justice. His decision was expected: Duda is a former parliamentarian of Law and Justice, and his role as president in recent years has more often been that of a political figure linked to the majority than of an independent and equidistant figure (as one would expect by a President of the Republic).

Duda’s decision has a very concrete effect: Tusk will have to wait several more weeks before forming a new government and in the meantime Mateusz Morawiecki will continue to remain interim prime minister. When the lower house of parliament meets next Monday, Morawiecki will have two weeks to try to form a majority, a possibility considered unrealistic. “The possibility of creating a parliamentary majority is very low, but that doesn’t mean it is zero,” Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński said on Monday in an attempt to justify Duda’s move.

If Morawiecki fails to find a majority, the lower house of parliament will be able to nominate its candidate after two weeks. According to forecasts based on the number of seats it will be Tusk. Opposition calls to appoint Tusk immediately went unheeded by Duda.

The president’s insistence on appointing Morawiecki does not bode well for the future. As things currently stand, any law that were to be approved by a possible new parliamentary majority that supports Tusk could in fact be blocked by President Duda, who will remain in office until 2025, or by the Constitutional Court: both have veto power. Parliament can in turn circumvent the presidential veto with a qualified majority vote, but the opposition would not have the three-fifths of the parliamentary votes needed to do so.

