In Pokémon We have coaches with tastes and preferences of all types at the playable level. But there is a Pokémon specifically on which a large part of the community has wanted to agree. We are talking about Luxray.

Luxray has never been a choice that has had much impact on the gameplay of different titles in the series. pokemon franchise. This is partly because he has never transcended the big squads and fights of the saga. Luxray’s origins date back to the departure of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl in 2006.

Exactly why do people think Luxray should be Electric/Dark?

However, in a Reddit post, part of the community is complaining the resurgence of Luxray turning it into a creature that is half sinister type. This in theory would solve some problems that the Pokémon currently presents due to its limited ability to make a difference in combat.

The debate is served on social networks and in forums such as Reddit, where the community has begun to debate and give your opinion on Luxray in competitive and PvE. An election that needs a change, and transforming it so that it is half sinister type, could solve many of its problems.

