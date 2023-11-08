

National figures

Nationally, the figures show that fewer and fewer people are at risk of poverty. In 2022, 3.8 percent of the population had to live on a low income. A year earlier this was still 5 percent, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). According to Statistics Netherlands, the decrease is caused by the energy surcharge, which was paid out for the first time to low-income households in 2022. If the energy allowance and other income support measures are not included, the poverty risk would be 5.9 percent.

Without exception, the other twenty municipalities in Overijssel score below the national average. In Dinkelland, people have the least risk of living in poverty. One and a half percent of the people in that municipality were at risk of poverty last year, according to CBS figures. Municipalities such as Tubbergen, Wierden, Rijssen-Holten, Staphorst and Zwartewaterland follow closely.

Do you want to know what percentage of residents in your municipality are at risk of living in poverty? Then look at the map below:

[infobox: Wat is risico op armoede?

Volgens het CBS loop je risico op armoede als je minstens vier jaar deel uitmaakt van een huishouden dat een inkomen heeft dat onder de lage-inkomensgrens ligt. Voor een alleenstaande gaat het dan om een bedrag van 1200 euro netto per maand. Bij een stel zonder kinderen ligt de grens op 1690 euro netto per maand. Voor een echtpaar met twee kinderen wordt een inkomen van 2300 euro netto als grens gesteld. Een alleenstaande ouder met twee kinderen is arm als er een inkomen binnenkomt dat niet boven de 1830 euro netto ligt.