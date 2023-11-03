In New Zealand the final results of the parliamentary elections held on 14 October have been announced. The data, which also includes the approximately 600 thousand “special votes” of voters abroad or who voted outside their constituency, confirm the victory of the centre-right National Party, which obtained 48 seats. To form government, the party will need to ally not only with the liberal ACT New Zealand party, which won 11 seats, but also with the conservative, nationalist and populist New Zealand First party, whose 8 seats would give the coalition a majority in the 122-seat parliament.

The Labor Party, which has governed the country for the last six years, first with Jacinda Ardern and then with Chris Hipkins, obtained 34 seats, the Green Party 15 and Te Pati Maori 6.

Newly elected Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said at a press conference that the result is in line with the expectations his party has had since the election and that the negotiation processes with ACT and First have already begun. David Seymour, leader of the ACT, said he hoped the negotiations would be concluded within days.

The special votes favored the left-wing parties, causing the National Party to lose two seats compared to those expected from the preliminary results: obtaining 50 seats would perhaps have given the party the possibility of forming a government only with ACT, which together would have had half of the elected parliamentarians. Some seats are expected to be recounted, including a seat won by Te Pati Maori by just four votes, and some seats where Labor won over the National Party by a few dozen votes.