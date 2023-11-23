In New Zealand, after six weeks of negotiations, an agreement was reached between three parties to form a coalition government. Following the elections of 14 October, the most voted party was the centre-right National Party, which however did not have enough seats in parliament to govern alone: ​​it had therefore had to negotiate an alliance with the liberal party ACT New Zealand and with the conservative, nationalist and populist party New Zealand First.

Together the three parties have a majority of 67 out of 122 seats in parliament. The second party with the most seats, and which will lead the opposition, is the Labor Party, which had governed for the last six years, first with Jacinda Ardern and then with Chris Hipkins. The new prime minister will be Christopher Luxon, leader of the National Party. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday.