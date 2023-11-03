In New Delhi, India, the local government ordered the closure of elementary schools, banned the circulation of polluting vehicles and blocked construction and demolition work on construction sites considered “non-essential”, in an attempt to reduce smog and pollution. air pollution, which is causing respiratory problems, itching and eye irritation for many people.

New Delhi has long been one of the most polluted cities in the world, but the level of pollution reached in recent days is considered particularly worrying and exceptional by several experts and organizations dealing with air quality. It is more than 10 times higher than the safety thresholds, said the Central Pollution Control Board, a body under India’s Environment Ministry.

On Friday in the city the concentration of toxic PM2.5 particles (the so-called fine particulate matter, dust with a diameter of less than a quarter of a hundredth of a millimeter and which if breathed can reach the lungs) was more than 50 times higher than the guide value indicated by the ‘World Health Organization, according to calculations by IQAir, a Swiss company that deals with air quality. These are levels of pollution considered serious, which can cause bronchitis, asthma attacks and other diseases.

To try to reduce the dense cloud of smog that is enveloping the city, local authorities are using nebulized water to collect fine particles and make them fall to the ground. Many are using masks and the government has advised people to avoid outdoor activities when possible. Fines of up to 20 thousand rupees (around 220 euros) have also been announced for those who use polluting petrol and diesel vehicles.

The measures introduced by the New Delhi government are the latest in a series introduced in recent days, again to reduce pollution. Despite the blockade of construction sites, those considered essential were kept active, such as those involving subways, airports and water pipes. In the meantime, many shops have run out of air purifier filters, which many people are stocking up on.

Among the main causes of pollution in northern India is the burning of agricultural crop waste in many rural areas, which combined with low temperatures and the lack of wind cyclically causes an intense increase in air pollutants. To reduce this risk, in recent years local authorities have provided economic incentives for those who purchase machinery capable of disposing of waste in other ways. Bhagwant Mann, a government official in the northern state of Punjab, said that in his territory such efforts have reduced the amount of agricultural waste burned each year by 30 percent.