Mexican authorities said on Thursday they found 123 migrant people locked in the trailer of a truck stopped on the side of the road in the city of Matehuala, in the state of Nuevo León, about 600 kilometers north of the capital Mexico City. They were found by a local person who had heard cries and screams coming from the trailer and had notified the police. The 123 migrants – including 34 children – came from various states in South and Central America, including Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador: they were then taken to temporary accommodation in the city and provided assistance medical. Mexican authorities did not say how they got stuck in the trailer or where they were going, although it is very likely that they were headed towards the Mexico-US border.