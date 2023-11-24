Hundreds of people living near the city of Livington, in the state of Kentucky, in the United States, were evacuated from their homes after a train carrying potentially dangerous chemicals derailed north of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The derailment involved 15 carriages of the train, from which molten sulfur leaked, and also caused a fire which was only put out after several hours. The fire also affected two wagons carrying magnesium hydroxide, but according to local authorities there was no spill in this case. On Thursday, tests were carried out on the air to ascertain the presence of toxic substances, but the results of the tests have not been released at the moment. The cause of the derailment is not yet known either.