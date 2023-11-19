Go through the history of one of the most important Japanese manufacturers and also take a look at at least part of its future. We visited the Suzuki Plaza and the Tokyo Mobility Show together with Massimo Nalli, President of Suzuki Italia

November 19, 2023

Sometimes context is essential: that is, talking about motorcycles and the history of motorcycling sitting with friends at a table in a bar in Taormina is nice, nothing to complain about. Talking about the same topic in the company of the President of the Italian branch of Suzuki, with whom you also have the fortune of commenting on the approach to the future of the motorcycle from Tokyo Mobility Show, instead everything changes.

The context in this case is given – at least initially – by the Suzuki Plaza, the museum/exhibition of bikes that made Suzuki history and that I continued to write it, from the almost fictional account of the circumstances that led to it the founder Michio Suzuki to move from fabric looms to motorized two-wheelers: walking around the Suzuki Plaza – where the entire history of the House of Hamamatsu is exhibited, both cars, motorcycles and marine engines – you realize how many significant motorcycles in an absolute sense were conceived just a few meters from there, practically in front of the museum: GSX-R, Hayabusa, 750GT, DR Big, Katana, not to mention real pearls of inestimable value like the winning motorbikes world titles in the 500 and MotoGP rest just behind the entrance, displayed without too many pleasantries and without unnecessary emphasis. They don’t need it, whoever enters there already knows everything and could remain in silent adoration for entire minutes in front of it RGV 500 (I know who did it ed.) which brought about in ’93 Schwantz to the iris or in front of the stramitica XR69.

Well, talking about it is one thing, immersing yourself in the context is another. For a simple enthusiast it is like entering the history of motorbikes from the main door, for a technician it would probably be the story of how technology has affected the evolution of the concept of motorbike itself, for a fanatic like the writer – I admit without reservations – it is literally invade emotions.

We went to Japan to see the past, present and future of Suzuki

It would take a stay of a week and a feature film of a couple of hours to tell you 50% of the stories behind a third of the motorbikes enclosed in the Suzuki Plaza that we visited with an exceptional guide: Massimo Nalli, President of Suzuki Italia; it wasn’t an interview but a way to delve into the past, the present but also the future of Suzukisince from Hamamatsu we then went up to Tokio per il Japan Mobility Show (which we have already told you about in other articles and videos) to better understand what the Suzukis of tomorrow will become. Words like hydrogen or biogas they are not foreign to Suzuki’s strategy and, here too, talking about them with the working prototypes next to them gives a completely different context and you understand better, images, comparisons, avoid mystifications and superficiality and maybe return to the bar table in Taormina with a couple of certainties more.

Enjoy the video, and forgive the not always super refined image quality: we are better with suspension settings than with action cam adjustments.

Photo: Diego Mola