30th of October. Iwoto Coast (formerly known as Iwo Jima). Japanese authorities record an earthquake. A rash, perhaps. Nothing new in the country of the rising sun, a country crossed by faults that is located in “the Pacific Ring of Fire”, right where the Pacific plate collides with the Eurasian plate.

However, it was no normal earthquake. It was a mass of mud, smoke, ash and dirty water. That is, an island.

This is how an island is born. In less than 10 days, ash and rocks piled up on the bed (a shallow bed) and the tip of the volcano emerged from the waters. According to the volcanic division of the Japan Meteorological Agency, it would have a surface area of ​​100 square meters and a height of 20 meters above sea level.

It is quite surprising, because (although the Japanese archipelago is made up of more than 14,000 islands) it is not every day that a new one is born. What’s more, it’s not every day that the birth of an island is filmed.

The video. To obtain the video, the Earthquake Research Institute of the University of Tokyo sent Fumashi Maeno who flew over the area and recorded the process on video.

The fascinating world of volcanic islands. Fukashi Maeno explained that he had been able to confirm that the new island was the product of two fratomagmatic eruptions; that is, a type of explosive eruption that is generated when magma interacts with water.

That makes the video amazing, but the news bittersweet.

The youngest island in the world. That would be the title he would hold, certainly. However, these types of islands (which are not formed by lava, but by other volcanic materials) do not always last long because they are very exposed to the waves and “crumble” easily.

There is solid evidence. In the area, islands were formed in 1986, 1904 and 1914; but they disappeared due to erosion. In fact, as volcanic activity has decreased, the size of the island has decreased as well. Sign that erosion processes are underway.

However, Maeno clarifies that nothing is decided. The island could “disappear beneath the waves,” but also “could grow larger and change shape if the eruptions continue.” So while the forces of nature decide, we have an amazing video.

