If there is a rocket Cold War that is compared to the Starship is the N1 of the Soviet Union. After all, they are the only two space rockets with a whopping 30 engines in their first stage — 33, in the case of Starship.

However, with just two test launches under its belt, the SpaceX rocket has managed to surpass the N1both in thrust and in flight phases successfully completed during its tests.

In Saturday’s event, the Starship revalidated the title of most powerful rocket in history, above N1. And for the first time, he managed to go further than his Soviet ancestor had ever gone. Another misfortune for the rocket that the USSR kept secret until the end of the 80s.

From state secret to myth of the space race

The N1 was, until the arrival of the Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built. It began development before the Saturn V, but unlike its American counterpart (which launched all the Apollo missions), never succeeded.

At 105 meters tall, the N1 was comparable in size to NASA’s massive rocket, but had a more powerful booster. Its main stage measured 17 meters in diameter and had installed 30 NK-15 engines. In its complete five-stage design it had a total of 44 engines, while the Saturn V had 13 engines spread over three stages.

Designed to carry manned missions to the Moon and with a payload capacity of 95 tons, the N1 carried out four test flights between 1969 and 1972. They all failed:

N1 3L (February 21, 1969): Failed shortly after takeoff. The rocket crashed about 32 kilometers from the launch pad. N1 5L (July 3, 1969): Suffered an explosion shortly after takeoff that ended up destroying the launch ramp. N1 6L (June 26, 1971): Did not reach significant altitude before failing. N1 7L (November 23, 1972): The first stage worked correctly, but the rocket failed to ignite the second stage engines and did not reach a high altitude.

The N1 was a state secret that the Soviet Union did not declassify until Gorbachev’s transparency law at the end of the 1980s. Perhaps it was this secrecy (more for the public than for US intelligence, which had multiple spy photos of the rocket) that has ended up turning the N1 in a myth of the aerospace industry, with its own urban legends.

The Starship takes up the baton and breaks the Soviet record





But if something has turned the N1 into a myth, it is the tremendous thrust of its 30 main engines, which kept it at the top of the ranking of the most powerful rockets until the recent emergence of the Starship. With the year of its inaugural flight and its thrust in meganewtons as a reference, the ranking would look like this:

Starship (2023): 70 MN N1 (1969): 45 MN SLS (2022): 39 MN Energia (1987): 35 MN Saturno V (1967): 34 MN

Although the Starship was already considered superior in thrust to the N1 in its April test, up to eight engines failed on that first flight and the rocket never managed to separate its stages. In Saturday’s test, however, the 33 Raptor engines of the Super Heavy propellant worked perfectly.

The stage separation It also went as planned. All but three of the Super Heavy stage’s engines shut down when the rocket reached 70 km altitude. At 5,600 kilometers per hour, the Starship stage ignited its six engines and managed to separate from the booster without problems. No N1 had ever made it this far.

SpaceX is inspired by Soviet technology. Elon Musk says it

At the moment of truth, SpaceX owes a few ideas to the Soviet industry. Elon Musk himself, founder of the company, admits that the Starship’s methane engines are inspired by Soviet prototypes from the 1980s.

“I must credit the Soviet/Russian engine work of the 1980s as a factor in deciding the switch from hydrogen to methane,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “They demonstrated excellent performance on test benches.”

The Starship’s hot separation is also inspired by Soviet industry. It is not an exclusive technology, but it is characteristic of several Russian and Soviet rockets. R-7 rockets, including the Semyorka that launched the first artificial satellite (Sputnik), used hot separation to achieve a smoother transition between rocket stages.

At 121 meters high and with 39 Raptor engines in total, the Starship is several heads taller than the N1 and far surpasses it in power, but is still below it in total number of engines. As long as SpaceX does not continue adding more engines, how Musk plansat least one N1 record will prevail over the Starship.

Images | NO, SpaceX

