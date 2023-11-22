In the state of Uttarakhand, in northern India, excavations have restarted at the mouth of the almost five kilometer long road tunnel in which 41 workers have been stuck for ten days. The men were trapped on November 12 when the tunnel collapsed, and its debris blocked any exit. Initially, the rescue workers had tried to dig an access route to the tunnel with the help of some drilling machines, but on Friday the excavations were stopped to follow a different strategy: trying to reach the point where the workers are no longer horizontally but vertically, digging a well starting from the top of the relief under which the tunnel under construction passes. Local authorities have announced that two thirds of the debris blocking the workers in the tunnel have now been excavated: in the meantime, they are also trying to reach them through the other entrance to the tunnel.

The tunnel is part of the so-called “Char Dham All Weather Road”, a federal infrastructure project which aims to make the journey easier for the many Hindu pilgrims who go every year to the sacred places of Uttarakhand, on the slopes of the Himalayas. It was inaugurated in 2016 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but it immediately received harsh criticism from environmentalist groups and some of the local population, according to whom drilling and construction could cause subsidence, landslides and serious environmental damage. In recent days the authorities in the area have managed to contact the workers and provide them with oxygen, food, water and medicines through the pipe system inside the tunnel.

