A judge in Guatemala has confirmed the suspension of Movimiento Semilla, the anti-corruption and center-left party of president-elect Bernardo Arévalo, for alleged irregularities in the collection of signatures that allowed the Movimiento to be registered as a party in 2018. While it is suspended, the party does not can organize rallies and rallies and cannot complete some bureaucratic procedures. Arévalo had won the presidential elections in August with more than 60 percent of the vote, with a program focused on fighting corruption and promising to fight corruption in the country’s ruling class.

Despite his great popular support, which was also expressed in well-attended demonstrations, Arévalo is viewed with hostility by many important figures of the previous administration and the judiciary, several of whom have been accused of corruption or of having limited democracy in Guatemala during their mandate. According to many observers, the Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who has a role similar to that of Minister of Justice, is trying to prevent Arévalo from becoming president: he is expected to officially take office in January (during the election campaign Arévalo had asked for his resignation of Porras). A representative of the Movimiento Semilla said the suspension sentence was politically motivated.

The suspension was requested for the first time by a judge in July, between the first and second rounds of the presidential elections. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal, the country’s most important electoral court, had blocked that request, ruling that a party could not be suspended during elections. The electoral process officially ended on October 31, and therefore the judge investigating the alleged irregularities had once again requested that the party be suspended. The request was approved by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on November 2.

Arévalo had won the run-off on 20 August after an unexpected success in the first round of the elections in June. He was vice minister of foreign affairs and ambassador to Spain, and is the son of the first democratically elected president of Guatemala, Juan José Arévalo, who governed from 1945 to 1951. He was the candidate who concentrated most in his election campaign on the fight against corruption and among others, he promised to bring back to Guatemala the approximately 35 lawyers, prosecutors and judges who had left the country during the presidency of outgoing president Alejandro Giammattei.

