In less than 24 hours, between Friday and Saturday, two schools run by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) were bombed in the Gaza Strip. Some very bloody videos have circulated on social media, verified by the New York Times, in which people can be seen injured and killed in the areas affected by the attacks.

On Saturday a bombing that hit the al Fakhura school in the area of ​​the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Strip, killed several people: the Israeli army said it had received news of an “accident” in the area, and that he is currently working to ascertain the responsibilities. The school was run by UNRWA and had welcomed thousands of displaced people in recent weeks.

– Read also: What are Palestinian refugee camps

On Friday afternoon a bombing hit the Zeitoun school, in the city of Gaza, which housed over 4,000 civilians. Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner General of UNRWA, he said that “dozens” of people were killed or injured as a result of the attack.

UPDATE: constant horrors, another @UNRWA school bombarded several times in the north of #Gaza sheltering more than 4,000 people. Dozens reported killed including children. Second time in less than 24 hours schools are not spared. ENOUGH, these horrors must stop — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) November 18, 2023

For now, UNRWA is unable to confirm the estimates of deaths in the two schools. The Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip’s health ministry said at least 50 people were killed at a school in the Jabalia refugee camp. The camp had already been hit by intense bombing at the end of October, which destroyed many buildings and damaged infrastructure.

There have also been bombings in the Khan Yunis area, in the south of the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of people evacuated from the north of the Strip have found refuge in recent weeks. At least 26 people were killed in a bombing of a civilian building in Khan Yunis on Saturday.

For weeks the Israeli army has been conducting a campaign of intense bombing on the Gaza Strip which it deems necessary to dismantle the operational bases and infrastructure of Hamas: Israel, however, maintains that the radical Palestinian group uses civilians as “human shields”, and that therefore the militiamen position their operational centers and weapons depots under schools and hospitals. It is a very complicated and debated issue, which if confirmed would constitute a war crime. Hamas has always denied these practices, but there is ample evidence that in past conflicts the radical group has fought by exploiting residential areas inhabited by civilians and that it has used civilian infrastructure as bases.

On 27 October the army also launched a ground operation in the Strip, which for now has been concentrated in the northern area, around the city of Gaza and above all at the al Shifa hospital, considered by Israel to be the main operational center of Hamas ( an accusation denied by Hamas and hospital staff, but confirmed at least in part by US intelligence).

On Saturday, a group of humanitarian workers, coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), was able to enter the hospital and stay there for an hour. The operators they described the facility as a “death zone”: they said there are clear signs of gunfire and shelling, and there is a lack of water, medicine, food, fuel and medical supplies. Corridors are filled with waste, increasing the risk of disease and infection. Most civilians have been evacuated, but the WHO said 25 health workers and 291 patients, including 32 children, were still present at the facility. Many of them are hospitalized for causes related to the ongoing war, such as head injuries, burns, fractured bones or amputated limbs.

WHO leads very high-risk joint humanitarian mission to Al-Shifa Hospital in #Gaza Earlier today, a joint UN humanitarian assessment team, led by WHO, accessed Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza to assess the situation on the ground, conduct a rapid situational analysis, assess… pic.twitter.com/93uIdy8PVA — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 18, 2023

– Read also: The confused evacuation of the Shifa hospital in Gaza

Meanwhile, according to some international newspapers and news agencies, the United States is close to reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which would include the release of some hostages and a five-day pause in the fighting by Israel. At the moment, however, the truce has not been confirmed by either the Israeli or US governments.