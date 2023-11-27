In the country across the Alps, anomalous growth of pneumonia in children, mycoplasma under accusation: it is also responsible, at least in part, for the flare-up of cases in China

An anomalous increase in pneumonia in children and young people under 15 has been recorded in France in recent weeks, causing considerable concern. A bacterium, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, is accused, also responsible, at least in part, for the outbreak of pneumonia in China, according to available information.

In the country beyond the Alps, the significant increase in cases was reported by the institutions last week, after the publication of the data from the official bulletin on the monitoring of emergency rooms, from which it emerged that, for the youngest, these infections a 44% increase in accesses between 0 and 2 years old in one week. An increase that is halved to 23% for older children, from 2 to 14 years old. In general, for pediatrics the care activity has doubled compared to the last two seasons for these pathologies.

In pediatric emergency rooms, young patients arrive due to severe fatigue, fever, persistent and deep cough. A symptom which, in France, is among the top 8 causes of emergency care in recent weeks.

