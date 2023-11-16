The inhabitants of Miami and other cities in Florida, in the United States, know that, when it is cold, you should not walk under the trees. A frozen iguana could fall on your head. Or worse yet, bite or scratch you.

They call it there rain of iguanas, and it is a “weather” condition that some Miami weather programs add to their forecasts, such as when there are storms or gusts of wind. You can see it in this video:

It is one of the problems derived from releasing pets that belong to another habitat. The iguanas have become a headache for authorities and residents.

Why are frozen iguanas raining in Florida?

Miami and other cities in the state are invaded by iguanas. It is a tropical species that does not live there, but for years its citizens have bought thousands of iguanas as pets, and when they get tired of them, they release them in parks or gardens.

Iguanas have become an invasive species that destroys insects and other local fauna. They have adapted well to the local climate… except winter.

Iguanas are cold-blooded animals, which is why they live in the Tropics, where the temperature does not drop below 10 or 15 degrees Celsius. But in Florida, in winter, temperatures drop below four degrees Celsius, as is happening now.

Below four degrees Celsius, cold-blooded animals, such as iguanas, become paralyzed.as if they were frozen.

In Florida there are thousands of iguanas that live in trees, and when it is cold they freeze, and begin to fall, causing the “rain” of frozen iguanas. When it happens, there are operators who are in charge of capturing them to eradicate them, as you can see in this video:

Being an invasive species, it is allowed to “kill them humanely”, although authorities recommend putting them in a bag or cat carrying case, and delivering them to a veterinarian.

If you come across a frozen iguana You have to be very careful, because they are not really frozen, but in a state similar to hibernation. If they regain heat they revive, and as self-defense, in this state they are still capable of biting or scratching.

In 2018, a Miami man packed dozens of these frozen iguanas into the back of his car because he thought they would be good on the barbecue. When he started, the heat of the car revived them, they began to run around inside, and caused an accident.

If you go on vacation to Florida between the months of November and January, be careful about walking under the trees on a cold day. A rain of frozen iguanas could surprise you…