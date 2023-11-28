A man suspected of being the head of the Los Lobos criminal gang, the most powerful organization involved in the trafficking of illegal drugs in the country, was arrested on Sunday in Ecuador for illegal possession of a firearm. At the time of the arrest the man, who in the police statement is named only as Jaime Enrique SC, was aboard a van in the city of Puerto Bolívar, a banana export center hit by a sharp increase in crime linked to drug trafficking. The arrest came just days after the inauguration of new President Daniel Noboa, elected in October, who had promised to combat the increase in criminal activity in the country.

While the man was being taken to a police station, people suspected of being part of the same organization blocked some streets and fired at police in Puerto Bolívar, and later there were gun battles outside the station where he was detained Jaime Enrique SC. Los Lobos, whose name means “the wolves”, is estimated to have around 8,000 members and is involved in riots and violence in prisons, where it is particularly active. According to Ecuadorian media, the group has contacts with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the major Mexican criminal organizations.

According to an expert contacted by the Financial Times, the future of Los Lobos is uncertain: a violent competition for power could develop, or the group could fragment. A third possibility is that what remains of the organization allies itself with smaller gangs and emerges strengthened in this way.

– Read also: How narcos arrived in Ecuador