This comes after the Chairman of the Communications and Information Technology Committee in the Egyptian House of Representatives, Ahmed Badawi, announced on Sunday that the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority is currently working in coordination with telecommunications service companies to strengthen the transmission of communications networks near the Rafah crossing, to help the residents of Gaza communicate with the outside world.

Badawi indicated in statements from Parliament that “Egypt is playing a major role in supporting the people of the Gaza Strip,” noting that “these efforts come within the framework of Egyptian efforts to provide mobile and Internet services in Rafah, and to the Palestinians who wish to use these networks” who are besieged in the Strip.

No benefit

However, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Egypt, Hani Mahmoud, told Sky News Arabia, “The relay stations have a range of 10 kilometers at most, and in order for the subscriber to benefit from them outside the borders of Egypt, he must have the roaming feature.”

The head of Vodafone Egypt, which has the largest share of the number of cellular subscribers in the country, added that “from a technical and realistic standpoint, there will be no benefit or feasibility in installing these stations for the people of Gaza.”

Mahmoud noted that “according to the news coming from the Gaza Strip, communications there have begun to gradually return,” after they were cut off for more than a day.

The Egyptian government, represented by Telecom Egypt, owns approximately 45 percent of Vodafone Egypt shares.

On Friday, local sources and telecommunications companies in Gaza reported that a complete outage had struck the optical fibers feeding the Internet in the Strip, indicating that the Israeli army had deliberately cut off Internet lines and jammed them in conjunction with its violent attacks.

On Sunday, many sources inside the Gaza Strip spoke of the beginning of a gradual but weak return to communications and Internet services.