The EMC, the most important dissident group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), said on Sunday that it had decided to abandon peace negotiations with the Colombian government due to “failures” on the part of the latter. The EMC (Estado Mayor Central) is a group of left-wing fighters, made up of around 3,000 guerrillas who had not accepted the 2016 agreement between the government and the FARC, which for decades was the main left-wing formation of the Colombian guerrilla movement . According to the Colombian government, EMC is involved in illegal mining operations and drug trafficking.

The decision was made known through a statement from the EMC in which it is written that the government “continues to favor a militaristic approach” but which does not specify the violations that the authority allegedly perpetrated against them. No official source has yet commented on this announcement. The peace talks began after a ceasefire agreed between the EMC and the left-wing government of Gustavo Petro in September 2023 which is expected to last ten months and which, according to the statement, will remain valid even if the negotiations have been interrupted.