In Chile the text of a new right-wing Constitution has been officially presented: to come into force it will have to be voted on in a referendum on 17 December. The text was written by the Constitutional Council, made up of 50 members elected in May this year and controlled by representatives of right-wing and far-right parties. The new text includes limitations on the welfare state and the right to abortion, among other things. Last year, a left-wing proposal for a new Constitution had already been rejected in a referendum, and polls indicate that this version will almost certainly be rejected too.

President Gabriel Boric, from the left, has already said that in case of rejection he will not start a third constituent process, and therefore Chile will remain with the current Constitution: it is the one wanted in 1980 by the right-wing dictator Augusto Pinochet, who despite dozens of amendments made over the years still has a decidedly conservative structure.

The process to change it began after the enormous social protests that took place in Chile in 2019, which called among other things for a renewal of the Chilean political and social system, considered unequal and unjust. The protests led to the birth of a new young and left-wing ruling class, with the 2021 election of President Gabriel Boric. In 2022, a first proposal for a new Constitution was presented: it would have been one of the most left-wing and feminist in the world, but it was then rejected by 62 percent of voters in a referendum.

