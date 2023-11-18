Seventh race canceled out of seven on the Gran Becca which starts from Zermatt. And the return of bad weather is feared for tomorrow

From our correspondent Claudio Lenzi

18 November – Cervinia

No way. In Cervinia the wind wins again and the debut of the new transnational descent – the highest in the world – suffers another stop. It was of no use to hypothesize a delayed start at 1.15pm: when the race jury finally went up for the last inspection, around 9.45am, they could not help but decree the cancellation. The Gran Becca track, it should be remembered, has a start in Swiss territory at 3720 meters (men) and 3485 for women, an altitude which involves mostly variable conditions for the white circus, from the weather to the oxygenation of the athletes. To the point that during the entire week we managed to ski safely only once, on Thursday.

With the cancellation of today’s race, in just two years the number of stops has risen to 7 out of 7: in 2022 no men’s (2) and women’s (2) descents due to lack of snow, this year no men’s (2) and a feminine one for too much snow and wind. The second women’s downhill race for tomorrow remains scheduled, even if the organizers fear the return of bad weather.

