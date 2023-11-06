CAGLIARI – The fifth national congress of the Siuec (United Italian Society of Endocrine Surgery) will take place in Cagliari, from 9 to 11 November 2023, dedicated to the dissemination and review of new concepts, etiopathogenesis, diagnosis and treatment methods and the implications medico-legal studies of the main surgical pathologies of endocrine-metabolic and breast interest. The event is aimed at all experts who work in the field of endocrinology, endocrine surgery and obesity and breast surgery such as general surgeons, endocrinologists, oncologists, radiologists, anesthetists, anatomic pathologists, nuclear doctors, radiotherapists, general practitioners, nutrition experts and nurses.

Since it is only the 5th National Congress it seems to be a young scientific society, in reality the Unitary Italian Society of Endocrinosurgery (SIUEC) (www.siuec.it) is a scientific society, founded with the intention of unifying the experiences of two illustrious Scientific Societies: the Italian Society of Endocrinosurgery (SIEC) founded in Naples in 1980 and the CLUB of Endocrinosurgery Units (UEC), founded in Ivrea in 1998, with the aim of promoting the progress of Endocrinosurgery in the experimental, clinical and social fields , facilitating relationships between endocrinosurgeons and between them and other experts in Endocrinology, Metabolic, Breast and General Surgery.

The presidents Prof. Piergiorgio Calò and Massimo Dessena together with the Board of Directors of SIUEC have conceived a Congress with multidisciplinary sessions of comparison and interaction, with the participation of national and international speakers of undisputed prestige, where the current diagnostic and therapeutic issues relating to the pathology will be covered thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, breast and morbid obesity. Among the speakers of great international prestige are: Fausto Palazzo of Imperial College London and Frederic Sebag of the University of Marseille, considered among the world’s leading experts in endocrine surgery with particular reference to parathyroid pathology.

Among the topics addressed during the congress, noteworthy are the new transaxillary and transvestibular surgical accesses for thyroid pathology, the posterior approach in the treatment of adrenal masses and the role of robotic surgery in the treatment of pancreatic pathology and obesity. The role of radiofrequency in the treatment of thyroid disease will be addressed. Particular attention will be given to new techniques for localizing non-palpable breast formations. Finally, a session will be dedicated to training and gender equality in surgery.

Ample space was reserved for young people with a dedicated relationship session. From the first data, this formula was highly appreciated by young people, considering the high number of scientific works sent, 53 abstracts, which required the organization of six specific sessions. Great credit must be given to the Presidents of the Congress and the Board of Directors of SIUEC who wanted to dedicate the Congress to the person of Professor Celestini Pio Lombardi, an eminent figure in national and international Endocrine Surgery who recently and prematurely passed away.