In Budapest, the capital of Hungary, entry to minors under 18 years of age was banned from the World Press Photo exhibition, one of the most prestigious photojournalism competitions in the world. The exhibition was set up at the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, and the ban was imposed due to a disputed Hungarian law which prohibits dealing with topics related to homosexuality in public contexts frequented by minors, approved about two years ago by the extreme government right of Viktor Orbán, who in recent years has governed the country in an increasingly authoritarian manner and progressively limited the rights of people from the LGBT+ community.

The World Press Photo exhibition in Budapest contains some photographs by the Filipino photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales which portray a community of elderly people belonging to the LGBT+ community: in the photos there are also some people wearing makeup and drag clothes. According to the government, which accepted a report sent by far-right MP Dora Duro, of the Movement for Our Homeland, the photos violate the law on the dissemination of topics related to homosexuality in contexts frequented by minors.

