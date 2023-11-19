For days in Brazil, an anomalous heat wave has been causing temperatures to rise well above the seasonal average. This week in many regions temperatures have remained at least five degrees above average for more than five consecutive days: the National Meteorological Institute (Inmet) has activated the red alert level, the highest one that implies health risks.

Brazil is located in the southern hemisphere, where the seasons are reversed compared to Italy: at the moment it is therefore spring, and summer is approaching. Temperatures are already above 39 degrees, and the poorest sections of the population are especially exposed to health risks. Particularly in favelas, the densely populated shantytowns generally found on the outskirts of large cities, where the construction materials used for housing and the absence of green spaces favor the accumulation and access of heat. Favelas also often depend on irregular connections to electricity and water networks, making them more likely to experience frequent power outages in running water supplies.

The health dangers linked to the anomalous heat that is affecting Brazil have attracted a lot of attention due to the cancellation of two concerts planned in Rio by singer Taylor Swift.

Swift announced after the death of one of her 23-year-old fans, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, inside the stadium where the concert was organised, where it was over 39 degrees and it was not allowed to bring water. Machado fell to the ground after feeling ill. The cause of death has yet to be determined, but Swift said she postponed the shows “due to extreme temperatures” and to put “the safety and well-being of my fans, colleagues and crew” first.

On Saturday, the Brazilian Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said that starting from Saturday, new rules would be introduced to allow water to be brought into certain events and that those who organize them must make drinking water available and easily available.

Meanwhile, again in Brazil, in recent days there have been large fires especially in the Pantanal, a reserve and the largest tropical wetland in the world: according to the Environmental Satellite Applications Laboratory of the University of Rio de Janeiro, the fires have devastated a The area extends for approximately 10 thousand square kilometers.