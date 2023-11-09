Over the past year, the Brazilian federal police have opened 21 investigations into neo-Nazi groups active in the country, as many as those opened in all three previous years combined. According to the analyzes of the researchers who deal with it, Brazil is the country in which neo-Nazi movements have spread the most from 2018 to today, and their growing influence is demonstrated by the increase in cases of hate speech, but also by some recent armed attacks, also carried out in schools. Several scholars have linked the phenomenon to the increase in neo-Nazi content on the Internet, but also to the four years of government of the populist and nationalist former president Jair Bolsonaro, who they accuse of having encouraged right-wing extremism in the country.

In July, Brazilian police carried out various operations in four states as part of investigations into 15 people linked to the so-called “new SS of Santa Catarina”, a neo-Nazi movement named after the Brazilian state in which it was born. During searches carried out in a total of ten states, law enforcement found weapons, ammunition and “vast quantities of material linked to Nazism or extremism”, from flags to clothing with the swastika. At the end of 2022 in Florianópolis, in the state of Santa Catarina, the police had also arrested ten men accused of being members of the Hammerskins, a neo-Nazi group originating from Texas, which according to local authorities also arrived in Brazil thanks to the help of some its US members.

“From 2018-19 onwards we saw a rapid growth of these neo-Nazi groups,” former police officer Leonel Radde, who is now an MP in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, told the Financial Times. Their presence is such that in April the Brazilian Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, ordered the federal police to investigate what he defined as an increase «in hate speech and expressions of intolerance by groups neo-Nazis, neo-fascists and extremists”.

Most of the ongoing investigations are concentrated in the state of São Paulo but above all in the south of the country, in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and that of Santa Catarina, where the majority of the population identifies as white and where many people are of German descent, which some researchers believe is a determining factor in the presence of these groups. Before the Second World War, Brazil was the country in which the Nazi Party had the largest number of members after Germany, and it is both there and in other South American countries that many former Nazi officers took refuge after the end of the war.

The vast police operations follow some attacks which, according to the Brazilian authorities, could be traced back to the growing spread of neo-Nazi movements. In April, for example, a 25-year-old accused of being linked to one of these groups had killed four children with an ax in a kindergarten in Blumenau, about 150 kilometers north-west of Florianópolis. The previous month, however, a 13-year-old had stabbed and killed a teacher in a school in Sao Paulo while wearing a particular skull mask associated with neo-Nazi militants, the same one worn by a boy accused of having carried out a similar attack in a school in the same city in 2019.

These attacks do not appear to be aimed specifically at people who identify as Jewish (there are an estimated 100,000 of them in Brazil out of a total population of around 215 million), but more broadly against non-white people. Among the hate messages found on the chats of the alleged Hammerskins was one that said: “All black people must die.”

The analyzes of Adriana Dias, an anthropologist at the State University of Campinas who has been dealing with neo-Nazi groups for over twenty years, seem to confirm the growing presence of neo-Nazi groups in Brazil. Dias estimates that in 2019 there were just over 300 neo-Nazi cells in the country, in 2022 more than 530 and currently almost a thousand. According to her studies, the groups include white supremacists and Holocaust supporters, among others. Many spread their content and look for new members especially with online propaganda, which seems to appeal to young people.

SaferNet, an organization that works with the Brazilian government to fight online crime, said that in 2017 there were around 1,200 reports of hate speech linked to neo-Nazism, but by 2021 it had risen to almost 14,500, around 12 times as many. . Reports have recently decreased, but according to the organization the decline is attributable to the fact that groups have begun to communicate mostly on messaging platforms where it is more difficult to trace them.

According to Brazilian police data cited by the Financial Times, in the first two months of 2023, 326 “acts against democracy” were recorded in the country, such as those linked to incitement to hatred or attempts to prevent elections, compared to 68 reported throughout 2022. The frequency of attacks carried out in schools has also increased, which in the last twenty years had been 16, and in the period between March 2022 and March 2023 alone there were five. The Ministry of Justice and Public Security announced that from April to the beginning of October, 400 people were arrested as part of a prevention and safety program in schools.

Speaking to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, professor and researcher of Educational Sciences at the University of São Paulo, Daniel Cara, said that even if the young people accused of carrying out the school attacks do not necessarily identify themselves as neo-Nazis, “we must understand that it is right-wing extremism” because they use the same symbols and references as neo-Nazi groups, which they often discover online. A 17-year-old who in February was accused of throwing a homemade explosive at a school, also in Sao Paulo, was wearing a swastika armband: the same symbol that a 16-year-old accused of killing one of his students had drawn on his face. comrade and that two others were injured in an armed attack last October.

Cara is among the authors of a report on right-wing extremism among adolescents and young people in Brazil, which in December was delivered to the transitional government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in office since January 1, 2023. Among others things, the report suggests strengthening control over online platforms where far-right ideas spread and through which groups that incite violence communicate, but also addressing the issue in schools, where awareness-raising activities and the presence of of psychologists.

According to professor of Sociology at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro Michel Gherman, if Brazil has become the country with the greatest increase in neo-Nazi groups since 2018, its former president also has something to do with it. Gherman, who is also the academic director of the Brazil-Israel Institute and a member of the Far Right Observatory, said that many groups already existed before, but that Bolsonaro legitimized both their existence and that of groups with ideas still more radical.

As Odilon Caldeira Neto, professor of contemporary history at the University of Juiz de Fora, recalled, Bolsonaro was often in solidarity with his most radical supporters, including those who expressed far-right ideas, with the result that his government tolerated more easily the presence of neo-Nazi symbols and ideas. Bolsonaro officially declared that Nazism should be repudiated, but his sympathy towards far-right groups was interpreted as tacit encouragement, University of Santa Catarina history professor João Klug told the Financial Times.

Furthermore, in 2021 Bolsonaro welcomed MP Beatrix von Storch to Brazil, former vice president of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and niece of Nazi leader Lutz Graf Schwerin von Krosigk, Finance Minister of the Third Reich. At a press conference that same year, one of his former collaborators was filmed making the “OK” gesture with his hand, which has become a symbol of recognition among white supremacists.

Some critics argue that reports linked to the large presence of far-right groups in the south of the country derive from media prejudice against Bolsonaro, and those with a conservative orientation more generally. According to police officer Artur Lopes, who led the operations in July, in Brazil it would still be difficult to indict and bring to trial people accused of links to neo-Nazism, given that generally the use of symbols that recall the Nazi regime (at beyond the swastika) and speeches defending the Holocaust are rarely punished.