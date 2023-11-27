If it were technically possible, they would place route checks at festivals in Belgium to check whether people are not ‘going too fast’. They are so crazy about section control that even cyclists have their turn. There has been a section control for cyclists in Beveren in Belgium for two years now and many more can be added from now on.

The Belgian De Standaard reports that municipalities will soon be allowed to install section checks and fixed speed cameras in bicycle streets. Previously this was not legally possible. This is partly to ensure that motorists do not drive too fast past two-wheelers, but also for the cyclists themselves. As you expected, unfortunately it is not a cure for antisocial cyclists.

Electric bicycle gets fined

These are the so-called speed pedelecs. These are electric bicycles that can (and in some places are allowed to) reach speeds of 45 km/h. In the so-called bicycle streets, the maximum speed is 30 km/h, including for these electric bicycles. Because they have a number plate, the section control can also issue a fine to the owners of these bicycles.

The special cycling zones are special things anyway. A big difference with Dutch bicycle streets is that in Belgium you are not allowed to overtake cyclists there. So if you are sitting behind Bep who is cycling to bingo, you must stay behind her. You can often recognize the bicycle streets in Belgium by the red asphalt. There is also a sign to indicate that it is a bicycle street.