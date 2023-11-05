In the space of eight days, the Bangladeshi police arrested almost 8 thousand supporters of the main opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which last October 28 had organized a well-attended protest demonstration against the government of Bangladesh in the capital Dhaka. The current prime minister, Sheikh Hasina. The protests had resulted in violent clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, and in the following days the police arrested the secretary of the BNP, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and more than 2,100 members and supporters of the opposition, accused of being involved in various titles in violence. According to reconstructions by Prothom Alo, the most authoritative newspaper in the country, in total at least 7,835 people were arrested. The arrest of such a large number of people is considered an attempt by the government in power to repress the opposition just months before the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for next January.

Hasina has governed Bangladesh for 15 years and, according to the opposition, is implementing a widespread repression of dissent. Hasina’s government has guaranteed Bangladesh strong economic growth, but it had already been accused of corruption, a series of human and civil rights violations, and having arrested dozens of activists and members of the opposition. He was also accused of electoral fraud in the last elections, those of 2018, which Hasina’s party won by a landslide.

