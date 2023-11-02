Maintaining a car’s mechanics is essential to avoid breakdowns (and, therefore, minimize spills in our pockets) but, above all, to avoid risky situations. If we take the latter into account, the easiest element to review and where we fail the most is the tire.

It is not something that we say, Mapfre estimates that 21% of drivers drive with tires in poor condition, either due to excessive wear or due to driving with inadequate pressure in the wheels. Two very simple details that make a difference on the road.

The risks of tires in poor condition: how to solve it

We must not lose sight of the fact that the tire is the only component of the vehicle that remains in permanent contact with the ground. Its good condition is key for the vehicle to reduce the braking distance, evacuate the greatest amount of water when necessary and the vehicle moves with the greatest possible stability.

These are just some of the risks we face that derive directly from excessive tread wear or inadequate pressure.

How to tell if my tire is worn

The wear of a tire can be seen on the tread of the rubber. That is, on that surface that is in contact with the ground and that loses depth as time and kilometers pass.

If we stick to the minimum requirements, the DGT requires that the tires be at least 1.6 millimeters deep. However, many experts recommend not reaching this limit and recommend replacing the tires sooner, around two millimeters.

The coin trick is used to have an approximation of the state of our rubber but it is not decisive to know if we have to change it.

To check if the tire exceeds this limit, it has generally been recommended to use a one euro coin. This is inserted into the deepest part of the tread and it is checked if the contour of the rubber reveals the golden edge of the coin. However, since Fesvial Remember that this contour is three millimeters wide and, therefore, much higher than the required legal limit.

The best thing, therefore, is to get a specific meter. They only cost a few euros and can be of great help in evaluating whether or not we should change the tires.

Despite this, it is also recommended to change the tires between four and six years after installing the tires on our car. Despite not having traveled enough kilometers to have worn out the tread, materials crack and lose properties, so the effectiveness of the rubber is reduced.

How to measure tire pressure

In addition to checking the condition of the tires, it is essential to carry a pressure control of the tires. This is essential for the vehicle to sit properly on the road. With a pressure that is too low, a greater amount of rubber will come into contact with the ground and, therefore, consumption (and expense) will be greater.

This may lead us to think that it is best to inflate the tires above the recommended limits. This is also a mistake, both a higher pressure than recommended and a lower one will directly affect the dynamics of our car, reducing its stability and making it more unpredictable.

Most of today’s vehicles already monitorizan tire pressure. In those that do not do so, it is advisable to go check their status at least once a month. And whenever we are going on a long road trip. It also doesn’t hurt to do it even if our car warns us if it detects too low pressure. It will take us a few minutes and we will have a double confirmation.

As for how to act. In the vehicle itself we will find information on the amount of pressure that we must introduce into our tires. Typically, the driver’s door sill has this information which can also be found in the car manual.

It is very likely that an amount will be shown to use the unloaded car and a higher amount to take the car with the full trunk. However, we must do the measurement with the car empty and always with cold wheels. Therefore, it is best to carry out the measurement as close to home as possible and if the gas station is outside, wait for the tires to cool.

Once we have these concepts clear, it is as simple as using the machine at service stations until we reach the recommended pressure for our tires.

In Xataka | Everything we need to know about our tires: when to change them, acronyms and maintenance

Photo | Robert Laursoo