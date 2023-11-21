Ulvi Hasanli and Sevinj Vagifgyzy, respectively director and editor-in-chief of the Azerbaijani newspaper Abzas Media, were arrested in Azerbaijan between Monday and Tuesday. According to their lawyers, the arrests are to be understood as a government reaction to the publication of some investigations published by Abzas Media relating to the corruption of some officials close to Ilham Aliyev, who has governed Azerbaijan in an authoritarian manner for twenty years.

According to lawyer Zibeyda Sadygova, Hasanli was arrested on charges of “foreign currency smuggling”, and suffered “inhuman treatment” while in Azerbaijani police custody, including punching and kicking him by officers they had asked for information on some details of the investigations published by Abzas Media. It is not yet clear, however, on what charges Vagifgyzy was arrested: according to news published by some of her colleagues, she suffered violence at the hands of the police.

A video published by Abzas Media journalists also showed the attempt by some police officers to enter the newspaper’s editorial office, located in Baku.

Natalia Nozadze, a human rights researcher for Amnesty International, said Hasanli’s arrest “fits a pattern in which critical voices are arrested by the authorities to stifle dissent.”

According to the NGO Committee to protect journalists, which deals with the protection of press freedom, Abzas Media is one of the few independent newspapers remaining in Azerbaijan «after a series of raids, arrests and criminal investigations against independent media and press freedom groups which has been going on since 2014.”