The One Piece Straw Hat Crew is and will be an unforgettable group within the anime industry. From Luffy to Jinbei, each and every pirate has each other to share the best and worst moments with. However, there are something very tragic that unites them all.

The 10 members of the crew of the Mugiwara They have lost a very close person at some point in their lives. And we say close people because not all the deaths have been family members, but also friends or crewmates.

Luffy: He lost his sworn brother Ace in the Marineford War.

Zoro: her best friend Kuina fell down the stairs and died instantly.

Nami: Arlong murdered Bell-mère, his mother, in front of him.

Usopp: His mother Banchina fell ill and died.

Sanji: His mother Sora ended up dying trying to save her children from changing their genetics.

Chopper: Hiriluk, the doctor who adopted him, ended up immolating himself to save Drum.

Franky: his teacher Tom was executed by the Navy.

Robin: His village, Ohara, was devastated by the Navy and he was one of the few people to survive.

Brook: His entire crew ended up dying of poisoning.

Jinbei: Their captain Fisher Tiger ended up dying after a battle with Strawberry.

It is worth mentioning that 90% (or even more) of the characters that appear in One Piece They have a past that could make us cry, but it is true that not everyone has experienced a significant loss that has changed the course of their lives.

