The good reception of the first season of What would happen if…? earned the animated series a second season, something only Loki has gotten.

This week, Marvel has a double date: on Thursday, The Marvels debuts in theaters with the MCU’s cosmic trio swapping places every time they use their powers. Then, on Friday, Loki season 2 will come to an end on Disney+ with the sixth episode. But Marvel still has one bullet left for 2023: What if…?

The anthology animated series is the only one, besides Loki, that has received a renewal to premiere a second season. Almost all the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Disney+ They are usually extended films that adopt the series format to provide the platform with content, so they remain in a single season.

What if…?, however, it does have a series character and format by addressing different possible realities for the events that we have seen throughout the entire MCU. In fact, its second season comes with the certainty that a third is already underway.

We knew that the serie, at the moment the only animated one from the MCU, would arrive on Disney+ in 2023, although Disney had not 100% confirmed its release window and it remained up in the air whether it would be maintained or not with the recent delays due to the strikes. It seems that will not be the case.

What would happen if…? comes to Disney+ for Christmas

Through a press release, Disney has confirmed the premieres of its streaming platform for December and, among them, we find the second season of What would happen if…?.

He Vigilante will look again into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to find those subtle, and not so subtle, differences that occur throughout different realities.

Disney+ has not confirmed a specific release date for the second season of What If?, but it is very likely that they will make it public in the coming days, perhaps with a trailer of what awaits us in the new episodes.

What would happen if…? It’s a perfect series for Marvel to play with different concepts and subvert them in ways they haven’t been able to process in the main timeline. We will be attentive to any absolute confirmation of the release date, as well as the news of the MCU anthology series.