F1 has the F2, F3 and F4 training classes, IndyCar has the Indy NXT and NASCAR has the NASCAR Xfinity Series. And Formula E? They do not yet have a youth class, but that is about to change. The plan was to use old Formula E cars and create the ACE Championship racing class. That plan is cancelled. Formula G will take its place.

The racing class was founded by Nick Heidfeld and Dilbagh Gill. Heidfeld drove 259 F1 races over eleven years, scoring 13 podiums. His partner Gill is the team boss of the Mahindra Formula E team and met Heidfeld in the electric Formula class. Together they founded Formula G, which seems to be a special class.

Formula G does it differently than everyone else

To start with, there are ten teams with two cars each and… forty drivers. No, the Formula G cars are not two-seaters. The idea is to run the cars with two settings: one for ‘non-pro drivers’ (they mean amateurs, right?) and one for professionals. This immediately creates a division: the F-G1 and F-G2.

When the pros get in, the electric Formula cars reach a top speed of 290 km/h. Do the amateurs drive? The top speed is then limited to 240 km/h. According to the organization behind Formula G, the amateurs are 3.5 seconds per lap slower than the pros. The organization does not say on which circuit the time difference was measured.

Heidfeld about Formula G

Heidfeld and Gill expect quite a bit from their racing class. Formula G is described as the only racing series ‘capable of delivering a completely turnkey green racing solution’ that is also ‘affordable, accessible, exciting and competitive’. The G stands for several things, including Green, Global and Good.

Nick Heidfeld talks about the first moment he heard about the FG: ‘When Dilbagh talked to me about this program I was immediately interested. I am thrilled to be a co-founder of Formula G – an electric dual-power racing championship that has never been done before.” Funny by the way: there is another Formula G in England, this stands for Formula Gymkhana.

Register as a driver

The idea is to start with the F-G1 and F-G2 at the end of 2024. There will be four independent championships spread over four regions. Information about which drivers and teams will participate and further details about the car will follow. All we know now is that the cars meet the FIA’s conditions.