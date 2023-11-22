It snows in Sierra Nevada. What happens is that snow does not fall from the sky. Cetursa, the public company that manages the southernmost ski resort in Europe, decided to activate the snow production cannon system this week in the hope of reaching the opening day of the season with some snow on the slopes. That day is December 2nd.

Cannons above the ground. It’s not usual. Typically, canyons are used to complement ‘natural’ snow; However, the little snow that has fallen around the station has disappeared as a result of the high temperatures of recent weeks. The situation is so critical that, if Sierra Nevada wants to open on time (and it has to do so to comply with all the contracts it has signed) it has to remove snow from where there is none.

A technological ‘rearmament’ against time. It may seem curious that this setback occurs just when the Andalusian Government announces the largest investment in history in the Penibetic complex. More than 32 million euros that include four new lifts, four hybrid grooming machines, themed slopes and a whole new access control and waiting time information system.

It may seem curious, he said, but it stops being so as soon as we realize that the list of new infrastructures includes the updating of the snow production center, the renovation of practically all of the station’s 364 cannons and the arrival of 32 new state-of-the-art snowmakers.

In Sierra Nevada, there are (or were until a few months ago) machines in operation with more than 40 years behind them. In this way, the leap in energy and resource efficiency (such as the necessary air) is considerable. However, despite the enormous “technological rearmament” of the station, the war is being fought elsewhere.

The water wars. Less than a year ago, the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation began the necessary preliminary actions to assess whether to open an administrative sanctioning procedure against Cetursa for exceeding the use of water to produce snow. It’s not something new. Since 1997, the station has extracted water from the Dílar River basin, despite rulings against it.

And the “solution”, a pond that was built more than 11 years ago by the station to accumulate meltwater for the following winter, has been in a legal void ever since. It has not been regularized, nor has the Government taken action on the matter to prevent it from being used.

What has changed is that this spring, in the context of the enormous drought we are going through, the Confederation has restricted irrigation for farmers and protests have become widespread. While it is confirmed that there is not water for everyone, water policy continues to struggle: bottling companies, irrigators, winter sports… sectors with conflicting interests are accumulating.

Matter of time. And the worst thing is that there are no great solutions on the table. In recent years, ski resorts that are being forced to close (or reconvert) continue to grow. Last year, the emblematic Navacerrada station closed, without going any further.

At the beginning of January 2023, only half of the ski resorts in Spain were open due to the lack of snow and the effect of particularly high temperatures for the time of year. And, as a report from the Ministry of Ecological Transition pointed out, “Spanish resorts below 2,000 meters could disappear or be converted to other tourism modalities due to lack or scarcity of snow.”

Sierra Nevada has managed to avoid all this because it has very high altitudes: between 3,300 and 2,100 meters above sea level. This is what, according to the same report, made it present better results compared to the stations in the Cantabrian Mountains. And what allows the “snowmaking” strategy to remain effective. The temperatures at these altitudes allow the slopes to be preserved.

But… Until when? The questions are there. Numerous indicators, “coupled with other studies by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) on the availability of snow, agree that by 2050 the snow cover above 1,800 meters of altitude will be reduced, in the most optimistic case, 60% compared to the current value,” explained Juan Terrádez in El Periódico de Aragón.

Of course, Terrádez was talking about the Pyrenees. In the Penibéticas the situation is going to become much tougher and it is going to do so much faster. Does it make sense to continue investing large amounts of money in an industry with an expiration date? How long will environmental, social and economic tensions be sustained? How do we reconvert so many sectors (and so much direct and indirect labor)?

Nobody has clear answers. What is clear is that Sierra Nevada is becoming the great laboratory for the transition of the future.

Image | Sierra Nevada