loading…

In a matter of days, North Korea will launch a spy satellite for the third time. Photo/Illustration

TOKYO – North Korea (North Korea) will probably try to launch spy satellite for the third time at midnight Wednesday. That’s the report published by the Japanese media.

Tokyo said Pyongyang had informed them of a nine-day timeline for the launch, which closed at 23:59 local time on November 30.

Japan will work with South Korea (South Korea) and the United States (US) to strongly urge North Korea not to continue with the launch, which they say would violate UN resolutions.

Pyongyang has twice failed to send spy satellites into space this year.

Japan’s Coast Guard said Pyongyang’s notification designated three maritime zones where it believed debris from the rocket carrying the satellite would fall.

Two are on the west side of the Korean Peninsula and the other is on the east side of the island of Luzon, Philippines.

Kang Ho-pil, chief director of operations for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that Seoul would take necessary steps if the launch went ahead as quoted by the BBC, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

A spy satellite is a coveted gift for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as it would allow him to monitor impending attacks and plan his attacks more accurately.

However, the UN Security Council has banned Pyongyang from launching satellites because it considers it an excuse to test North Korean missile technology.