Suara.com – Gunawan Dwi Cahyo apparently apologized to Kiesha Alvaro after expressing his intention to separate from Okie Agustina. He admitted that he failed to be the head of the family in front of Kiesha.

“Oh, what are you talking about, like, ‘Forgive papa, sis. Papa might not be a good parent’,” said Kiesha Alvaro when accompanying Okie Agustina to register for divorce at the Bogor Religious Court recently.

Gunawan Dwi Cahyo also asked Kiesha Alvaro not to break ties with him after separating from Okie Agustina later.

“Papa also said, ‘Don’t break up the relationship, it’s like people don’t know you’,” said Kiesha Alvaro.

Okie Agustina and her child, Kiesha Alvaro at the Bogor Religious Court, West Java, Friday (10/11/2023) (Suara.com/Adiyoga Priyambodo)

Kiesha Alvaro admitted that Gunawan Dwi Cahyo was actually a good person. Gunawan knows how to educate children who are difficult to advise, like Kiesha and her younger siblings.

“Very good. He is a very understanding person, especially regarding religion towards his children. We are rebellious children, who always rebel when told, whereas he is patient, he understands, he wants to speak slowly and so on, ” explained Kiesha Alvaro.

However, Kiesha Alvaro is still disappointed with Gunawan Dwi Cahyo because he seems to be looking for reasons to separate from Okie Agustina. One of them is the issue of incompatibility, which according to Kiesha is no longer relevant to talk about after dozens of years of living together.

“Why weren’t you honest from the start? I mean, I’m already big, I can talk to you alone. Why don’t you want to chat?” said Kiesha Alvaro.

Therefore, Kiesha Alvaro gave Gunawan Dwi Cahyo the last opportunity to come and explain the essence of the household problems with Okie Agustina honestly and openly.

“I never want to hate people. So if it’s a matter of openness, I’ll make sure it’s still there. Later, when papa wants to come home to get things and so on, I’ll still want to meet him,” said Kiesha Alvaro.

Okie Agustina filed for divorce from Gunawan Dwi Cahyo after their household was highlighted by the issue of infidelity. According to Okie’s version, Gunawan had admitted that he had been with another woman.

Apart from the issue of cheating, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo has actually expressed his desire to separate from Okie Agustina since a month ago. Later, he felt like he didn’t feel Okie’s role as wife because he was separated by distance due to work factors.