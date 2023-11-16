Apple announced this Thursday that it will adopt the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard on its devices. The deployment will materialize “at the end of next year” via a software update, so users, mainly in the United States, will have to be patient to get the benefits of this move.

It should be noted, however, that the arrival of this long-awaited feature does not mean that the Cupertino company is opening iMessage. The messaging platform will remain exclusive to the ecosystem of products of the firm led by Tim Cook, although the mechanics used to exchange messages between Android devices will significantly change.

Apple says ‘Hello’ to the CSR standard

The news has been confirmed by Apple itself, which, through a spokesperson, has provided the first details: “We believe that RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.”





It is necessary to carefully analyze what the previous statement means. Apple’s official representative makes it clear that the RCS standard will be a complementary feature of iMessage, while the messaging platform will remain exclusive to owners of Apple devices. Now, let’s look at some practical examples.

Developing.

Images: Mariia Shalabaieva