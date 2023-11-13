We are approaching the end of 2023 and many Spaniards are already beginning to prepare their list of resolutions for 2024. If among yours was retiring at age 65, you will have to give it up like you did with signing up (and going) to the gym.

Starting in January 2024, the official ordinary retirement age in Spain will increase again to 66 years and six months. The entry into the new year will also bring new developments in the contribution time scales and the amount of the retirement benefit.

From 65 to 67 years. The retirement age in Spain has not stopped increasing since 2019, applying the provisions of Law 27/2011, which establishes the progressive increase in the retirement age and contribution times to access 100% of that benefit. The rule establishes that, starting in 2019, each year the retirement age would be increased by a few months, until reaching the retirement goal of 67 years of age scheduled for 2027 for those people with a time below 38 and six years.

However, this regulation also establishes changes in the contribution time scales, making access to retirement not only depend on age, but also on the time that one has been contributing throughout one’s working life.

The key to continuing to retire at 65 is in the years of contributions. Those who retire in 2024 and in subsequent years will be able to continue doing so at age 65, but to do so, instead of proving that they have worked 37 years and 9 months as in 2023, they will have to be over 38 years of age or older to retire at 65. years.

In 2027, this contribution time limit to retire at age 65 will be 38 years and six months or more.

Year

Quoted periods

Required age

2023

37 years and 9 months or more

65 years

Less than 37 years and 9 months

66 years and 4 months

2024

38 or older

65 years

Less than 38 years old

66 years and 6 months

2025

38 years and 3 months or more

65 years

Less than 38 years and 3 months

66 years and 8 months

2026

38 years and 3 months or more

65 years

Less than 38 years and 3 months

66 years and 10 months

2027

38 years and 6 months or more

65 years

Less than 38 years and 6 months

67 years

If you haven’t worked hard enough, wait.. When the contribution time is not enough, that is when the second factor comes into play: the ordinary retirement age. In 2023, the retirement age for those who have contributed less than the necessary 37 years and nine months will have to wait until they are 66 years and 4 months to access retirement.

In 2024, this limit of contribution time increases to 38 years and the ordinary retirement age for those who do not add those years worked is established at 66 years and 6 months. In 2027, those who do not prove 38 years and six months must wait until they are 67 to request a retirement benefit.

The retirement of the “Baby Boom”. 2023 has been one of the first years in which the “baby boom” generation will begin to retire en masse, creating a demographic imbalance in the active population that finances the pensions of those who have already contributed with their work.

The delay in the retirement age and the increase in the years of contributions has the objective of reducing the number of people who receive the pension and lengthening their active presence in the labor market, contributing for an additional year and a half to paying the pensions of the rest. .

Pension increase in 2024. In 2024, the revaluation of pensions established in Royal Decree-Law 2/2023 will come into force, aimed at alleviating the loss of purchasing power of pensioners due to the increase in prices.

Like the scales of age and contribution time, the increase in pensions will be carried out progressively until 2027. This increase establishes that the minimum amount of retirement pensions will go from the 13,500 euros per year set for 2023, to 16,500 annual euros planned for 2027.

The miracle of the loaves and fishes is called MEI. At this point the big question arises: if the active workforce is reduced, how will the increases in the pension base be paid? For this purpose, the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI) has been created, a new concept that is added to the Social Security contribution that has already been integrated into the payrolls and contributions of all employed and self-employed workers.

This new concept is considered a finalist quote since its contribution does not imply improvements in coverage. That is, unlike other contributory concepts, the MEI does not imply an improvement in the coverage conditions as it does, for example, by increasing the contribution base for the self-employed.

Employed workers will have noticed a salary reduction of 0.1%, while the employer will contribute 0.5% for each worker under their charge. This tax will be in force until 2032, when a new phase of the reform will come into force with new limits and conditions.

