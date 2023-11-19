It was October 2020 and Jack Ma was taking on the world with Alibaba. In just one year it had practically doubled its market capitalization, reaching a spectacular milestone and reached 837,000 million dollars. He was therefore touching that psychological barrier that giants like Microsoft, Apple or Google had already overcome and it seemed that he would be able to reach them.

And then, the debacle.

In November 2020, Ma was about to take Ant Group public, the fintech monster that promised to propel him to the Olympus of billionaires. That IPO was expected to be the most important in history, surpassing Saudi Aramco, but everything went to waste.

The reason? The billionaire had challenged Xi Jinping’s government itself, and that sparked a series of scrupulous investigations that They paralyzed the IPO of Ant Group and, therefore, that of Alibaba. In a few months it was found that the Chinese Jeff Bezos was still absurdly rich, but his wealth was not growing like that of his rivals at home: in March 2021 he was no longer the richest Chinese in the world.

Since then, the progress of Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce giant, has been erratic. From that market capitalization of 837,000 million dollars it has gone to one of 201,000 million, a certainly notable figure but one that is very far from what a company that in fact seemed unstoppable had.





As indicated in Bloomberg, the company has been relegated to second place in its eternal fight with Tencent, more focused on video games and social networks. The latter was also affected by the harsh measures of the government of the Xi Jinping dictatorship, but even so its decline has not been so abrupt and right now its capitalization is 384,000 million dollars.

Technology companies have been under enormous pressure for two years, and Jack Ma himself had to give up control of Ant Group in January of this year. It was the knock on the table of a Chinese government that was clear about its philosophy: no one, not even Ma, was going to get on their backs.

Will Alibaba regain its former glory? It seems difficult, at least judging by the very tough regulatory policies of an Asian giant that is also now greatly affected by the trade war with the United States.

A war that gets tougher after the aggressive US sanctions that try to stop China’s technological and economic development in its tracks. Precisely these measures have caused Alibaba to cancel its plans to create an independent company for its cloud services division, which has caused a significant 10% drop in its stock market shares. These are bad times for Jack Ma.

