Staying in the same company for more than thirty years is an almost impossible achievement today, taking into account the ups and downs of the economy and the current work scenario. In some companies it is barely possible to exceed two years.

That is not the case with Satya Nadella, who long before occupying the top position at Microsoft, worked as a technical marketing director at the company and, as such, had to show new product developments to customers and developers.

In 1993, a very young Satya Nadella, somewhat lanky and with better hair, appeared in a company video in which he demonstrated the benefits of newly introduced Windows NT and how to work with databases with Excel.

It cannot be denied that the young Satya puts effort and passion into the narrative, but he is light years away from the dedication and enthusiasm that his boss Steve Ballmer conveyed in each presentation. The image of him sweating and dancing, jumping and screaming around the stage, is one that sticks in your retina forever.

Presentations that taste like technological archeology

Own Nadella joked about the video and his haircut in one of his presentations in which he assured that even his daughter asked him “Who is that man?” for not recognizing him.

It is not strange, the video shows a technological reality very different from the current one. Details such as the huge CRT monitor or the need to show a support telephone number so that developers can contact the Microsoft team take us, those of us who already have gray hair in this technology, to times before the democratization of the Internet.

In a funny tone, the CEO of Microsoft established an inversely proportional relationship between amount of hair I had in those years with the processing power of the technology he was using. “[…] Now I must have reached the limits of physics, because I can’t lose any more hair. So we are surely in a post-Moore’s Law era in which GPUs or FPGAs will come to our aid,” Nadella stated with a laugh.

Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992 and, as he recalled in a recent interview, going to work at the company founded by Bill Gates was a dream come true for him. “I clearly remember walking into Microsoft Building 22 in 1992 thinking that this was the best job you could have in the world and that I didn’t need anything else.” 31 years later, that young electrical engineer runs Microsoft.

Satya Nadella took over from Steve Ballmer in 2014, becoming Microsoft’s third CEO. Since then, the company has not stopped evolving to become a giant valued at $2.4 trillion and with a leading position in the development of AI technology.

This leadership position during the OpenAI soap opera has made Microsoft’s CEO its best valuedemonstrating great astuteness and strategic vision in their decisions.

It is estimated that Satya Nadella’s approximate fortune amounts to $500 million, although the fact that he is one of the highest-paid CEOs in the world will contribute to raising that figure.

Image | WikiMedia (Brian Smale and Microsoft), Video by @arvanaghi