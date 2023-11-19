Cher Ami’s is a story of war heroes like there are hundreds in the chronicles of the First World War. His, yes, is quite peculiar. And not because he alone saved an entire battalion, he was capable of traveling 40 kilometers badly wounded or France decorated him with the Croix de Guerre, all circumstances that, indeed, marked his history. No. If Cher Ami’s case is peculiar it is because he was not a typical soldier. Instead of a uniform, he wore plumage. He was not even two years old. And there were no weapons for him, just a ring and messages.

The reason: Ami was a carrier pigeon.

Unique and protagonist of a story that today, more than a century later, explains why it is displayed on a pedestal in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington.

Homing and striped pigeons. Wars are not only won with cannons, tanks, planes and soldiers. For its deployment to be effective, good, reliable and secure communication is necessary. And that was not always easy during the First World War. Cable links were vulnerable to attack, as were human couriers who were forced to dodge enemy artillery, and it was not always possible to bring radio technology to the battlefield. Thus, he decided to commit to an art that actually had little new: pigeon fanciers, the breeding and training of carrier pigeons.





US Marines in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive.

From the pigeon house, in front. “They became a reliable means of communication between the front and command posts,” details the National Museum of American History. In 1917, the US Army Signal Corps created a pigeon unit that soon put itself at the service of the Expeditionary Forces (AEF) deployed in France. As support, in May 18 the British Armed Forces donated 600 young pigeons to the Americans, a “detachment” capable of flying over enemy soldiers loaded with small capsules with messages. Among those hundreds of birds was one ringed like NURP 18 EAD 615, only a few months old. Her alias for the story: Cher Ami.

A lost (and desperate) battalion. Carrier pigeons were precisely what Major Charles W. Whittlesey, commanding officer of a group of American soldiers from the 77th Division who faced a dramatic situation, depended on to communicate in the fall of 1918. So much, in fact, that they are remembered as the Lost Battalion. His soldiers had advanced through the Argonne Forest, northern France, as part of the Meuse-Argonne Offensive until they were completely surrounded by German enemies. Not only that.

If it was bad enough to see yourself behind enemy lines, isolated, hungry and cold, the situation of the soldiers of the 77th Division added to an even worse handicap: they suffered attacks from enemy artillery… and from the Americans themselves, unable to Know the situation of your colleagues. Whittlesey needed to alert command about him, but… How? Entrusting a soldier with such a mission was equivalent to sending him to almost certain death and the battalion was out of range of the radio signal, so that option was also ruled out. His only hope was to write messages, tie it to one of the carrier pigeons he had at his disposal and pray that the bird would not be hit by any German bullets.





Members of the Lost Battalion.

Cher Ami’s feat. In early October, in a matter of just two days, Whittlesey is said to have sent out seven desperate messages asking for help. His last trick was played on October 4 in the early afternoon, when he released his last pigeon, one of the birds delivered months earlier by the British, with a message tied to its leg. The writing was brief, succinct, but terrifyingly clear: “We are on parallel highway 276.4. Our own artillery is launching a direct bombardment on us. For the love of God, stop it.”

The details of what happened next vary from version to version. There are those who claim that that pigeon flew for around half an hour, 60 minutes or an hour and a quarter and that the journey covered 30 or 40 km, until it reached Mobile Loft No. 11 run by Ernest P. Kockler in Rampont, France. What all the stories do agree on is that that pigeon released by Whittlesey reached its destination. And with it was his valuable message, which made it possible to know the coordinates of the Lost Battalion.

Seasoning history with epic. The pigeon in question was called NURP 18 EAD 615, or Cher Ami for short. And if flying over the enemy troops to reach their destination with the valuable request for help had not been enough, her story is seasoned with a few ingredients that make it even more epic.

Upon examining Cher Ami, they found that she had paid a fairly high price for fulfilling her mission. The poor animal had been hit by a bullet or part of a projectile that left it seriously injured, with injuries to the chest and a leg practically severed. Smithsonian states in fact that the capsule with Whittlesey’s message was hanging from the tendons of his mutilated leg.

The other piece of information that completes her story is a figure, one that gives an idea of ​​how fundamental the pigeon’s help had been and how dramatic the situation of Whittlesey’s soldiers was when Cher Ami reached her destination. Although the battalion was originally made up of 554 men from nine infantry and machine gun companies, the number of those rescued is much lower: 194.





A dove, and a hero. Wars are not only won with cannons, tanks, planes, soldiers and good communication. At least on the battlefield of symbology, another equally effective weapon is needed: the story. With their heroes, of course. And it didn’t take long for the French and especially the Americans to see a juicy one in that badly injured columbiform. The Army amputated Cher Ami’s leg, tried to cure him, removed him from military service and even sent him back to the United States, where he arrived on April 16, 1919 with a group of heroic pigeons. Normal. The French government even awarded him its Croix de Guerra distinction with palm.

However, neither these recognitions, nor the best veterinary care nor her fame could save Cher Ami, who ended up dying on June 13 due in part to the consequences of the serious wound she had suffered in the chest. As a last tribute, the US Army Signal Corps decided to donate her body to the Smithsonian Institution. There taxidermist Nelson R. Wood was in charge of preparing her body for display. Since then it has received a few more accolades, including a place in the Racing Pigeon Hall of Fame, in 1931, and has been exhibited primarily at the National Museum of American History.

A hero… and also a legend. That could be the end of Cher Ami’s adventures, but the truth is that her story becomes a little more complicated and today, more than a century later, there are voices that revise at least part of the historical story. And one of the institutions that has decided to do so is the National Museum of American History, which recently published an article with important nuances.

“Although it is certain that Cher Ami delivered critical messages from the battlefield during the fall of 1918, her service is clouded by myth due to inconsistent narratives,” he details. Which is it? To begin with, the official records do not specify which pigeon delivered the key message of October 4, nor is there any evidence that any specific specimen is mentioned by name. It would have been John L. Carney, of the Pigeon Service, who proclaimed that Cher Ami had been the bird that in 1918 allowed the Lost Battalion to be saved.

Hero or heroine? There is more. The Smithsonian notes that the bombing would have already ceased by the time Cher Ami reached her destination, although her message provided valuable information about the coordinates of Whittlesey’s battalion. Another topic that has been debated at length for decades is whether Ami was a hero or heroine. Her sex was debated for about a century until just two years ago her remains underwent DNA analysis that proved “conclusively” that the famous pigeon was biologically a male.

Details and epic aside, there seems to be little doubt that the bird transmitted a valuable message despite the very serious injuries it suffered during its mission and there are even records that talk about how it managed to deliver a dozen messages. important from the Verdun Front to the Rampont base.

Of famous and decorated pigeons. Cher Ami is not the only famous carrier pigeon of the last century. Its fame may well rival that of Kaiser, a similar bird that throughout its life served in two world wars and was even a prisoner of war. She is also not the only one who has been able to boast an official insignia that recognizes her value and role in a global conflict.

During the Second World War the British designed a peculiar strategy with 16,500 pigeons, Operation Columba, in which some birds stood out, such as Commando, which after 90 missions ended up receiving the Dickin medal. Others of his peers, such as Paddy and Mary, also received their decorations at the end of that same war.

Their stories are already material for another report.

Images: Smithsonian, US Marines – US National Archives (Wikipedia), War Department. Army War College. Historical Section. World War I Branch. ca. 1918-ca. 1948 (Wikipedia)

