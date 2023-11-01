November has already arrived and with it the payment of the pension in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), but in addition, this month the bonus is also deposited; which makes the deposit larger, so It is suggested to take precautions because these are elderly people..

Which pensioners receive a bonus?

In the pensions of the IMSS and the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), the payment of the bonus It is only given to those who retired due to Unemployment at an advanced age or due to old age under Law 73 of social security, which remained in force until June 30, 1997..

To obtain a pension under this regime it is necessary to meet the following requirements:

Age between 60 to 65 years

Comply with the minimum contribution period in accordance with the Social Security Law (500 or 1,250 weeks of contributions)

Having caused withdrawal from the Mandatory Social Security Regime

Being deprived of paid work and having valid rights

Under this regime, pensioners receive a bonus every year. However, those who are under the Unemployment system in advanced age or old age, but are covered by the current General Social Security Law, are not eligible to receive a bonus.

When does the pension arrive in the ISSSTE?

The pension payment for the month of November was made on October 31. The first part of the bonus will be deposited in the first half of November.

