In 2024, there will be an increase in the payment of the IMSS pension. All Law 73 pensioners will receive more money from then on, and here we explain how much the new payment they will receive will be.

This increase began to occur from 2023, and the intention is for it to continue gradually until 2030. so that each and every older adult who is part of this right has a more dignified pension.

The pensioners who will receive this increase in the IMSS pension in 2024 are all those registered under the Modality 40 schemeand it will be from January onwards when it will be reflected.

This modality 40 allows beneficiaries, at the time of retirement, to increase the monthly income they receive through voluntary contributions.

According to the most recent update from the IMSS, pensioners under Modality 40 receive 7,003 pesos and 69 cents; By 2024 they will receive 9,600.

To access Modality 40 of the IMSS you need to meet these requirements:

Be at least 60 years old Be part of Law 73 of the IMSS, that is, contribute since before July 1, 1977 Have at least 500 weeks of contributions Not have interrupted payments to the institute for more than five consecutive years

