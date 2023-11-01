The IMSS Pension This is a benefit that Its objective is to protect the worker in the event of suffering a work accident, if he suffers from an illness or when he reaches at least 60 years of age.

Now, it is important to mention that the Pension Law of the Mexican Social Security Institute was reformed last January and it determines who are the people who can receive this benefit in the event that the holder dies.

Although the worker designates those people who will benefit from his pension, this may change, hence modifications were added and the cases in which it is not possible to access the inheritance were specified.

Who has the right to inherit the IMSS Pension?

According to the Mexican Social Security Institute There are three modalities that the worker’s relatives can access in the event that the person dies; On its official website you can read the following information:

“The pensions for the beneficiaries of a worker or pensioner, at the time of their death, include widowhood, orphanhood and ascendancy”

Below we share with you what each of them refers to and what the requirements are to be able to receive it.

Orphan’s pension

This is aimed at the children of deceased retirees, the IMSS indicates that they can receive it up to 15 years of age or from 16 to 25 years as long as they can prove that they are studying.

Requirements to request this pension:

Prove the filial relationship with the deceased insured or pensioner. Prove the age of the child. If you have children who have a chronic illness, physical or mental defect, the ST-6 Disabled Beneficiary Report is required, issued by the Institutional Medical Services, details the IMSS.

Ancestors pension:

This is granted to the parents of the pensioner who were financially dependent on their child as long as they did not have a spouse, common-law wife or children, with the right to the pension.

Requirements to request the pension:

Widow’s pension

It is granted to the spouse or, in the absence of this, to the concubine or common-law partner of the deceased insured person or pensioner. If there is no spouse or common-law partner, the woman or man with whom the insured person or pensioner lived during the 5 years prior to his or her death will be entitled to receive the pension.

It should be noted that in the event that there are two cohabitants, the pension will not be given to any of them.

Requirements to access said pension:

The insured must be current in his/her rights. The wife must prove the marriage bond, or the concubine must prove the concubinage relationship. The husband or common-law partner must prove economic dependence on the deceased insured person or pensioner.

It is important to note that in all three cases, the insured, at the time of death, must have had 150 weeks of contributions and were in force or in conservation of rights.

Likewise, if it is a death resulting from a work hazard, the ST-3 Permanent Disability or Death Report due to Work Hazards is required, issued by the Institutional Medical Services, which will be provided by them.

