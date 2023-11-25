Thanks to this Amazon offer you can get the Samsung 980 PRO at a knockdown price.

The Samsung 980 PRO is 2 times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs

Have an SSD in our computer It has become essential if we want to improve performanceNot to mention that there are games where it is highly recommended to have one of these storage units because they offer much faster reading and writing rates than a mechanical hard drive. Well then, one of the best-selling SSDs It has a great discount on Amazon and can be yours for 51.99 euros less than the recommended price. We are talking about the Samsung 980 PRO 1 TB.

Now you can buy the Samsung 980 PRO at an irresistible price thanks to Amazon’s offer for Black Friday Week 2023. This SSD has a RRP of 120.99 euros on the Samsung website, but is available for only 69 euros on Amazon, which represents a 43% discount. Needless to say, it’s a deal you don’t see every day. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it has a score of 4.8 stars out of 5 and more than 25,400 reviews.

Save 51.99 euros by buying the Samsung 980 PRO 1 TB SSD on Amazon

The Samsung 980 PRO is a safe bet for all those who want to make the most of their PC’s capabilities. This is an SSD that takes advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface to offer impressive transfer speeds. This SSD has a reading speed of up to 7,000 MB/s, with a writing speed of up to 5,000 MB/s, which is double that of PCIe 3.0 SSDs and almost 13 times more than SATA SSDs.

This means you can load games, programs and move large files in a matter of seconds. Additionally, the Samsung 980 PRO is designed to support the most demanding programs. On the other hand, say that it has an M.2 2280 form factor, while Its installation is very simple and its energy consumption is very low.. At this point we have to make a point to comment that this SSD is compatible with the Samsung Magician software. Such software allows you to optimize the SSD, update the firmware and much more.

In short, if we take into account everything that the Samsung 980 PRO offers, We could say that it is the best SSD you can buy right now for less than 70 euros. Therefore, it is an opportunity that you cannot miss if you are looking for a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD that is reliable and very fast.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.